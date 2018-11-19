Meghan Markle’s Plans for Her First Royal Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle is set to ring in her first holiday season as an official member of the British Royal Family, but will she be celebrating Thanksgiving at the palace?

According to PEOPLE, Markle and husband Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, have no scheduled engagements for Thanksgiving day, which means time is freed up for a possible Thanksgiving feast.

Although Thanksgiving is an American holiday, there is no official royal rule stating that the newly minted Duchess of Sussex cannot celebrate the day, which is her favorite holiday of the year. The traditional turkey dinner is even said to be enjoyed by one in six Britons every November, according to The Guardian.

According to a close friend of Markle who spoke to Hollywood Life, the royal family just may be among those Brits enjoying the holiday, as Markle is reportedly planning on making a home-cooked Thanksgiving feast for several members of the royal family.

“Meghan loves being a newlywed and loves spoiling Harry. So, she is planning to host an American style Thanksgiving feast at her new Kensington Palace apartment and she’s going to be making it all from scratch,” the source revealed.

The dinner will feature the “traditional roast turkey with all the fixings,” the source adding that Markle “loves making big holiday dinners.”

The meal will reportedly not be attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, as “that would be way too much pressure.” It will instead be attended by “the younger royals,” including Prince William and Kate Middleton, their three children, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as a few of the couple’s friends.

The royal mom-to-be certainly has skills in the kitchen, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Just two years ago, Markle shared her tips and photos of the “perfect Thanksgiving turkey” on her now-defunct blog The Tig. More recently, she showcased her bird cooking skills in November of 2017, in the midst of preparing a roast chicken when Prince Harry dropped to one knee and proposed.

“It was a cozy night,” Markle said of the proposal. “We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.”

Should the British Royals help Markle ring in the holiday, it will mark her first Thanksgiving celebrated within the walls of Buckingham Palace. Last year, she spent the day with her mother, Doria Ragland, in her home state of California.