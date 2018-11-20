Meghan Markle and Mother Doria Ragland to Participate in Queen Elizabeth’s Bizarre Post-Christmas Dinner Tradition

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland will be among the many people subjected to their new in-laws’ strange traditions this Christmas when they join Queen Elizabeth for dinner.

Markle’s mother is reportedly planning on enjoying her holiday in the United Kingdom this year, along with Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. It will not be as formal and dignified an affair as you might think, however, as Fox News reports that they have an embarrassing tradition: weighing each other before and after dinner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine and expert on royal traditions, confirmed the story. Apparently, everyone from the Queen of England herself to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will be individually weighed before dinner, then again afterward to see how much they have eaten.

The weight is reportedly measured with a pair of antique scales as soon as guests arrive at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Seward explained that the idea is to make sure that all the guests are “well fed,” and that they have some fun.

She further revealed that the weighing tradition goes back to the very beginning of the 20th century, when King Edward VII ruled. Every member of the royal family and their guests are expected to take part, though it is undoubtedly all for the sake of fun.

The royal family reportedly enjoys a full turkey dinner with all of the trimmings, followed by afternoon tea. With it, they will be served a “gargantuan iced cake,” spelling bad news for belts, waist lines and perhaps even the antique scales.

The party does typically walk the grounds of the estate between dinner and tea, however, in order to “make room” for their cake. In addition, they reportedly have another meal in the evening described as a “candlelit dinner in the dining room.” The guests all wear paper hats during dinner, with the exception of the Queen, of course.

Ragland’s invitation reportedly represents a bending of the rules, as spouse’s parents do not always join the royal family. However, both of Kate Middleton’s parents have been taking their Christmas holidays with the queen, so it is not without precedent. The queen and her guests will reportedly “enter the dining room in order of seniority,” leaving no doubt where Ragland stands in the order of succession.