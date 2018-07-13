Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Make First Solo Appearance Together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will be embarking on a duchess’ day out this weekend, marking their first solo appearance together.

On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will be making their first solo appearance together without their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, for the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies’ Singles Final on Saturday 14th July #Wimbledon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2018

According to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will meet with former female tennis champions before the match as well as talk with ball girls and boys to learn about what it is like to participate in the tournament. They will then take their seats in the royal box to watch the match between Angelique Kerber and Markle’s close friend, Serena Williams.

Williams, who attended the Suits alum’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May, previously teased whether or not she expected Markle to watch her play at this year’s tournament.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. If I keep winning,” she told E! News.

Although the Saturday match will mark Middleton’s first time attending a tournament this year, as she has taken a step back from royal duties to care for son Prince Louis, and the Duchesses first solo appearance together, Middleton and Markle have made a number of royal appearances together alongside their husbands.

Prior to the May 19th royal nuptials, the two royals had attended the Christmas Day service with the entire Royal Family and later attended the Royal Foundation Forum in February alongside their husbands. In the months since the wedding, Markle and Middleton have attended the Trooping the Colour together, where they each gave flawless curtsies to the Queen, Prince Louis’ Monday christening, and the Royal Air Force centenary.

The two royal women have even drawn comparisons to one another. After attending her first Garden Party in May to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, it was speculated that Markle’s royal ensemble took cues from the outfit that Middleton wore to her first Garden Party in May 2012.

Markle’s Goat Fashion’s “rose-pink” “Flavia” pencil dress, which she paired with pumps, a Wilbur & Gussie clutch, and a custom Philip Treacy hat, was nearly identical to Middleton’s Emilia Wickstead dress, which she paired with a matching Jane Corbett fascinator. The two looks were so similar that even their hats were tilted in the same direction.