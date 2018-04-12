Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Her for ‘Inviting Complete Strangers to Her Wedding and Not Her Family’

Turns out the Royal wedding isn’t going off without its share of hitches. Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister is accusing Markle and Prince Harry of inviting “complete strangers” to the Royal wedding while ignoring family members.

Samantha Grant, who shares a father with half-sister Markle, took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to say the duchess-to-be should have invited several family members “out of respect.”

“The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites. No one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!” wrote Grant, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

She continued, “At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1,000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once by I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to family.”

She added that not receiving an invite to the wedding is the “elephant in the room” and that she and her family should be invited if Markle and Prince Harry are inviting strangers as well.

“Smoke and mirrors cannot hide the elephant in the room. Out of respect, tradition and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are invited. Our uncle who got her the internship, brother, me, best friend of 30 years Nikki Priddy, nephews. Fact,” she wrote.

Previously, Grant, who is writing a book about Markle, has claimed to have raised her for 12 years when she was growing up in California.

Kensington Palace announced in March that Markle and Prince Harry would be inviting more than 2,600 members of the public to share in their wedding day on May 19.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

The Palace shared that Harry and Markle invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they exit the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Grant may be joined in her disappointment by various world leaders, who the Palace announced this week would not be included on the list of attendees.

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and the Obamas have not been invited to the wedding, a choice that was made with the Queen’s government’s input.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding was highly attended by political figures, that was likely due to William’s close proximity to the throne. Harry is currently fifth in line for the throne and will be demoted to sixth once Middleton gives birth to her third child later this month.

A second reason for the decision could be the size of the wedding venue, as St. George’s Chapel in Windsor holds around 800 people. In comparison, Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married, holds up to 2,000.