Meghan Markle’s Father Speaks out on Duchess’s Pregnancy: ‘She’ll Make a Great Mum’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is already praising his daughter’s parenting skills following the announcement that she is expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

Following the announcement Monday that Kensington Palace is gearing up to welcome another royal, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father revealed to The Sun that Thomas is overjoyed to be a grandfather, stating that he learned of the news prior to it being made public.

“Thomas is absolutely delighted. He heard the news before it was made public and was overjoyed. He thinks Meghan will make a great mum as she is already so maternal,” the source said. “Thomas sees this as a chance to fix the problems between him, Meghan and Harry. He is desperate to be there for his grandchild and wants to play an active role in their life.”

Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child together, news that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was “very happy about.”

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” a second statement read.

Ragland was among the guests at the couple’s May 19th royal wedding, a ceremony that Markle’s paternal family was excluded from, with Thomas having been forced to pull out following a health scare and paparazzi scandal. Since the nuptials, Thomas has claimed that he has had no contact with his daughter, something that he, at times, has blamed on the Royal Family.

Despite the drama the has unfolded in the months since Markle officially became a royal, her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, is hoping that the little prince or princess on the way will help the family let bygones be bygones.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” Samantha said, adding that she hopes her father “is included and at a proper time.”