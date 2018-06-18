Meghan Markle’s Father Reveals Her Reaction to Him Missing Royal Wedding

Just a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is revealing her reaction to the news that he was not going to be able to fly across the pond for the nuptials.

Thomas Markel Sr. was set to walk his daughter, a future royal, down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel on May 19, but a scathing photo scandal and health concerns resulted in him having to cancel last minute, throwing a royal flaw into an otherwise perfect day. Now, he is revealing how his daughter reacted to hearing the news that he would not be able to walk her down the lengthy aisle on May 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle says he feels like a ‘footnote in one of the greatest moments in history’ after he was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry. Read more: https://t.co/dNFBOt232u pic.twitter.com/04NmCQE8Q4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

“They were disappointed. Meghan cried, I’m sure — she did cry — and they both said, ‘Take care of yourself, we are really worried about you.’ They said the important thing is that I get better,” Markle Sr. said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The former Suits actress confirmed the news that her father would not be attending the royal wedding just two days before she was set to wed Prince Harry. While the shakeup led to much speculation regarding who would be taking Markle Sr.’s place, it was announced on May 18 that Markle had asked her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,” the statement read.

While Markle Sr. ultimately had to miss out on the big day, he still celebrated in his own way, revealing that a friend found him a spot to watch the royal nuptials while he was recovering.

“She was so beautiful walking down that aisle, and so proud and so gorgeous. I was very proud. I couldn’t have seen a better moment in my life,” he stated, adding “I was very upset that it wasn’t me, but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that.”

However, despite how proud he is, Markle Sr. admitted that the ordeal is still a somber one.

“The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat,” he said.

Although Markle’s father was unable to be a part of “one of the greatest moments in history,” her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, was present for the big day, even briefly stealing the show for her regal appearance during the nuptials.