Meghan Markle’s Dad Tells Contentious Family to ‘Shut Up’

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, is telling his contentious family members to “shut up,” in an effort to repair his relationship with his daughter.

In his exclusive, and self-proclaimed “last” interview with The Sun, Thomas chided other members of the Markle family for their public comments about Markle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have already expressed a message and that is for them all to shut up. Tom [Jr., his estranged son] ambushed me a couple of days ago. It wasn’t a reunion I had planned,” the 73-year-old revealed.

“He followed me to an ATM and came up to me saying: ‘You are a hard man to find.’ I said I had nothing to say to him,” Thomas continued. “He kept babbling on. I said are you here with the press and he said no. Then photographs appear in a newspaper.”

Thomas later went on to say that “it is time for the family to draw under a line under all this and back off.”

Part of his new stance may come from the fact that he is so uncertain of how damaged his relationship that he isn’t even sure if Meghan sent him a Father’s Day card, even though it’s been nearly a month since the holiday.

“Everyone is saying there is no Father’s Day card but I do not know because I have not checked my mailbox in California,” Thomas confessed. “I would hope she sent one – because every Father’s Day before she has.”

Thomas also spoke candidly about the first time he ever held Markle as a baby, saying that “it was love at first sight.”

“She was the most beautiful child I had ever seen,” he added.

Additionally, while speaking to the outlet, Thomas claimed that he believes Markle is “terrified” over her new royal life and all the pressures that come along with it.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified,” he stated. “I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

“That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure,” Thomas continued. “There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

At this time, neither Markle nor the British Royal Family appear to have commented on Thomas’ interview and the claims therein.