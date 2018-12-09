Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Says He’s ‘Been Frozen out’ by Daughter

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is trying to get back into his royal daughter’s good graces after the two have been publicly struggling for some time now.

The 74-year-old gave another interview with The Mail on Sunday to speak out about the estrangement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been frozen out and I can’t stay silent,” Thomas said. “I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence.”

“Everyone says, ‘Why don’t you just shut the f— up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets.’ But that’s bullsh—. I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of,” he continued, saying that he’s sent many texts. “Her number hasn’t changed, and they haven’t bounced back.”

Thomas claims he hasn’t spoken to Markle since her wedding, which he did not attend after dealing with health issues, as well as a staged paparazzi photo scandal just before his daughter’s big day. Additionally, he gave several negative and public interviews where he slammed the royal family before ultimately promising to never disrespect his daughter and Prince Harry with more negative comments.

Thomas has now even asked his ex-wife and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, why the pregnant Duchess has put up a “wall of silence.”

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies. I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me,” Thomas continued.

“If she would just speak to me, things could be different,” he continued. “I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby an da great life. But I want them to stop believing the lies.”

This is the second interview in just a couple of months that Thomas has given. He previously spoke out in October about Markle’s pregnancy for the first time, detailing the reason he likely found out about the happy news via the radio.

“Me not getting a call is most likely a misunderstanding about my two back-to-back heart attacks and me missing the wedding,” he said. “There has been so much misinformation and lies that perhaps made the mistrust me.”

Markle, for her part, has not addressed the conflicts with her father.