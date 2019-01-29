Samantha Markle Criticizes Meghan Markle’s Coat of Arms

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has taken to social media to criticize the new Duchess of Sussex’s coat of arms.

The Daily Mail reports that Samantha tweeted from her private twitter account, writing, “Extremely improper that my father was not named on the coat of arms, and quite frankly it looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom.”

“Our father is American but we have ties in the family tree to royalty in several places according to the college of arms,” she added, later elaborating on her “coat of arms” comment by saying that “according to the college of arms in American should be named on the coat if arms if he is in anyway related to royalty. My father is.”

Meghan’s Coat of Arms:

– shield’s blue background for the Californian Pacific Ocean 🌊

– golden rays for her home state’s sunshine ☀️

– 3 quills for actors’ skills of communication & power of words ✏️

– golden poppies, California’s state flower & wintersweet from UK pic.twitter.com/GjEK4XBmSY — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 25, 2018

“What is represented on this coat of arms communication is weak,” Samantha continued. “Where is their representation of women’s rights or humanitarianism?”

Many people on Twitter have commented on Samantha’s criticism of Markle’s new royal seal, with a number of them in turn criticizing her for a point-of-view they disagree with.

A CoA (coat of arms) is neither important nor relevant to my life😂but I will support it loudly and so proudly bc that racist ignorant bigoted trashass half-sister bitch will be seething from now until forever she doesn’t get to claim the same for her/her fam. “Close sisters”🙄🖕 — Kathryn Michele (@MlleKatMichele) May 25, 2018

“Why is [Samantha Markle] upset about the Coat of Arms? You & the rest of the Markle family have been an embarrassment. As an American, I’m embarrassed for Meghan,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The queen didn’t reward the disrespectful, self serving behavior of you and your family because you dont deserve it,” the Twitter user continued.

Samantha get lost evil Step Sister she married a Prince and they sailed away into sunset on a Jaguar pic.twitter.com/kYbEsde4zT — Makidis (@MakidisRsa) May 28, 2018

“I’m not sure what this woman is trying to accomplish? If it’s to have the entire world think she’s bitter and jealous then it’s job done! Crawl back under your rock already,” someone else wrote, while another person commented, “Would someone in the royal family tell that money grabbing attention seeking b— to shut her mouth and stop looking to be in the limelight.”