Meghan Markle Closes Her Own Car Door and Causes Royal Stir

Meghan Markle hasn’t let her royal status go to her head, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex causing a stir on social media after she did something that commoners do every day – close a car door.

On Tuesday evening, Markle, 37, arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend the opening of an art exhibit titled “Oceania” in her first solo outing since becoming the Duchess of Sussex when the incident occurred, according to the BBC. After greeting her host upon her arrival, the Duchess could then be seen closing the door behind her.

Royal onlookers were shocked by the seemingly simple gesture, something that many had never seen an on-duty royal do before.

“I had to smile – Meghan is closing the door of that car herself – you know she´s still used to doing that,” one person wrote.

“Everyone is freaking out because Meghan Markle closed her own door…Good thing she has arms and is able to close the door,” another joked, adding that given her life pre-royal wedding, she was “totally used to doing that.”

“I really don’t think it occurs to her that someone else is there to do that. It is something she’s always done herself like the rest of us,” another fan of the British Royals wrote.

While some royal watchers thought that the action may have been a royal faux pas, etiquette expert William Hanson told the Radio 1 Newsbeat that Markle did not breach royal protocol.

“Usually, if you are a member of the royal family or a dignitary, you have a member of staff to open and close a car door for you,” adding that having somebody else close the door for a royal is for security reasons rather than “airs and graces.”

This was not the first time that the new royal has provoked commentary when it comes to vehicles. Following her May 19th royal nuptials, Markle was spotted reaching over to make sure Prince Harry’s door was unlocked while they were getting ready to head to their post-ceremony reception.

As for closing doors by herself, just last week the Duchess closed her own car door at the launch of her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Kitchen.