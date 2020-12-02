The McRib Is Back and McDonald's Fans Have Thoughts
After more than a decade of only limited releases in select locations, the McRib has finally returned to McDonald's menus nationwide. Boasting seasoned boneless pork slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart pickles, the beloved sandwich, a fan-favorite for decades now, made its grand return on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Fast food lovers hoping to sink their teeth into the mouth-watering pork sandwich can now order one at any of the fast-food chain's 14,400 U.S. restaurants. McDonald’s confirmed in October that the McRib would be returning, at the time announcing that they were "proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy." Wednesday’s return marked the first time the McRib has been on menus across the country since 2012, and McDonald’s made the exciting announcement via tweet and also changing its Twitter name to "McRib is Back."
McRib is back send tweet— McRib is Back (@McDonalds) December 2, 2020
The famed sandwich first debuted on menus in the U.S. back in 1981, and while customers in Germany have been lucky enough to order the sandwich year-round, those here in the states haven't been as fortunate. Ever since its debut, the McRib has come and gone, never appearing on the menu for long and only being available in select locations. The sandwich returned to the national menu from 2010 to 2012, though since then it returned to its limited annual release, leaving many fans high and dry. Unsurprisingly, the sandwich’s nationwide debut (you better act fast, because the McRib is available for a limited time only), generated plenty of excitement on social media. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
