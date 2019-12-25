McDonald’s, Waffle House and Everything Else Open on Christmas Day

Just because it’s a holiday, doesn’t mean everything is shutting down! Several of your favorite spots to eat will be open throughout Christmas day! So, if you’re sick of Christmas leftovers, there will be plenty of fresh options out there for you and your family from fast food joints, to sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of spots for you to enjoy.

Denny’s and Waffle House will be open for 24 hours, considering both are open day-in-and-day-out, 365 days a year. That doesn’t change just because it’s Christmas either. Boston Market will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as, IHOP from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., however, some locations have specific holiday hours. Sonic and Panda Express will be open but each location varies on hours, so it’s best to call ahead at your nearest location to see when they’ll be open.

If you’ve run out of coffee, not to worry, Starbucks has your back! Many locations will be business as usual, while others have specific holiday hours. However, some will be closed, but don’t panic, there’s probably another one nearby! McDonald’s is hosting a banner on their website that allows their customers to use a locator to determine which stores are open and for what time.

While several Dunkin’ Donuts are open 24/7, others do close at either 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. year-round, and those same rules apply on Christmas day, so make sure to call ahead. It’s best to do the same for Pizza Hut as well. While many locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. as usual, others will be closed all day.

These aren’t the only spots open on the December holiday. While stores like Walmart may shut down, others like CVS and Walgreens will be open, along with 7-Eleven, Wawa and Cumberland Farms. But if you don’t feel like getting out, either the snow is keeping you indoors or you simply can’t separate yourself from the family, delivery services like Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash will be up and running but it will be based on what stores and restaurants are open.

If you’re still opening presents or are already done and need something to watch, the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is taking place today and will air on ABC starting at 10 a.m. ET. Watch your favorite Disney characters walk through the park as they perform some of your favorite songs!