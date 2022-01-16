McDonald’s Fans Furious Beloved Chicken Sandwich Isn’t Back as Promised

McDonald’s customers in the U.K. are still upset because the Chicken Legend sandwiches have not returned as they expected. Back in October, McDonald’s U.K. removed the sandwiches from the menu due to supply chain issues at the time. The Christmas menu delayed the sandwiches’ return further, but they did not come back when the Christmas menu ended on Dec. 28. McDonald’s U.K. now plans to bring the sandwich back in February, the company told a fan on Twitter.

The Chicken Legend sandwich is a fried chicken patty served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce and mayonnaise. It is usually available in two other options, one with barbecue sauce and another with hot and spicy mayonnaise. In late October, the sandwiches were pulled from online menus because of ongoing food supply chain issues in the U.K., the Daily Mail reported at the time.

“Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told the outlet in October. “This is impacting the availability of the Chicken Legend, so we have made the decision to remove this product from our delivery menu across the UK and Ireland in the short term.” The spokesperson said the sandwiches could still be ordered by walking into a restaurant to order. “We are working hard to return the item to our delivery menu as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

However, the Chicken Legend sandwiches were then removed completely on Nov. 18 when the Christmas menu launched. The Christmas menu added a different chicken sandwich though. The Jerk Chicken Sandwich included two pieces of crispy chicken with bacon, cheese, onion, lettuce, and a spicy jerk sauce. The Christmas menu also included the Double Big Mac, which included four beef patties, just in case two or three aren’t enough.

McDonald’s U.K. promised to bring back the Chicken Legend sandwiches after the Christmas menu ended on Dec. 28. However, as The Sun points out, this did not happen. Several U.K. McDonald’s fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the Golden Arches.

Some wondered why the Chicken Legend couldn’t come back, but McDonald’s U.K. did add the McPlant vegan burger to the menu at every location. The sandwich includes a Beyond Patty with vegan cheese, gherkins, tomato, lettuce, ketchup, and a vegan burger sauce.

“Please someone tell me when the hot and spicy chicken legends are coming back, its my favourite and I’m missing it,” one fan tweeted.

“Right when is the chicken legend back I’m getting pretty desperate now,” one fan demanded, adding a crying emoji.

“Feel like s— just want the chicken legend back,” one hungry fan tweeted.