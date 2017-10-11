Guy Sells McNuggets Dipped in Szechuan Sauce for 10 Dollars Each

When Mcdonald’s rare Szechuan McNugget dipping sauce ran out quickly on its Oct. 7 release, the fast food chain vowed to bring it back later this winter.

Apparently, some people didn’t get the memo and are dishing out dollars for a little taste.

One lucky customer snagged a packet of plum-flavored sauce at his local McDonald’s and can be seen in a YouTube video selling single chicken nuggets dipped in sauce for $10 each.

The man stood inside the crowded restaurant holding a 1-ounce packet of the sauce, handing out dipped nuggets to those who paid him for a taste.

McDonald’s Szechuan sauce was first introduced nearly 20 years ago to promote Disney’s Mulan, but an episode of Cartoon Network’s Rick and Morty had fans remembering — and craving — the discontinued condiment during its season 3 premiere.

After a Change.org campaign urged McDonald’s to re-release the sauce, the chain announced it would offer Rick and Morty-themed Szechuan sauce and commemorative posters only on Oct. 7.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

Many fans were outraged when McDonald’s quickly ran out of the cult-favorite condiment, as they only allowed 20 to be released at each location. A #BoycottMcDonalds campaign began trending on Twitter and police were called to break up crowds at some stores.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

In response to the less-than-stellar re-release, the Golden Arches released a statement Sunday vowing to “make this right” for customers.

“You spoke. We’ve listened,” she fast food giant wrote alongside their statement. “Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes!”

@McDonalds did you really get 17 packets a store or did your managers just make buku side cash #pissed #szechuansauce #ebay pic.twitter.com/pht1Ded46D — Alice Specht (@AliceSpecht) October 7, 2017

This update would seem like bad news to those looking to make a buck off the rare condiment’s release, but you’ll still find some hefty asking prices on Ebay for the 1-ounce tastes.