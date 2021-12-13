McDonald’s Is Offering Free Big Macs Thanks to Mariah Carey: How to Get Yours

McDonald’s is known across the globe as the home of the Big Mac, and for a limited time only, customers headed to the Golden Arches can order the world-famous burger for free. On Monday, Dec. 13 only, the beloved fast food chain is giving out Big Macs for free. The deal is in honor of the Mariah Menu, the chain’s partnership with global superstar Mariah Carey.

Scoring your free Big Mac is easy. McDonald’s customers simply need to access the McDonald’s app. Once there, they will be able to score a slew of deals, among them the Mariah Menu deal for a free Big Mac with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. The McDonald’s app can be downloaded by clicking here. The app allows customers to place orders and pay and also features deals section, where customers can add those deals to their order, helping them score fan-favorite menu items at discounted prices or even for free.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The free Big Mac is one of 12 deals the Golden Arches is running this month to celebrate their partnership with Carey. Following the Monday deal, customers can score the following menu items for free with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app – McChicken (Tuesday, Dec. 14), Bakery Item (Wednesday, Dec. 15), 6-pc Chicken McNuggets (Thursday, Dec. 16), Cheeseburger (Friday, Dec. 17), Hotcakes (Saturday, Dec. 18), McDouble (Sunday, Dec. 19), Apple Pie (Monday, Dec. 20), Sausage McMuffin with Egg (Tuesday, Dec. 21), Double Cheeseburger (Wednesday, Dec. 22), Sausage Biscuit (Thursday, Dec. 23), and Chocolate Chip Cookies (Friday, Dec. 24). Customers can order the Mariah Menu in the U.S. beginning on Dec. 13.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years,” Carey said of the partnership in a press release. “I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me.”

In addition to the Mariah Menu deals, the Golden Arches is rolling out exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merch. The merchandise includes exclusive beanies and t-shirts. McDonald’s is giving away the merchandise on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 20 to the first approximately 10,000 people to claim the special Mariah x McDonald’s merch item for that day via the redemption of the Mariah Menu deal – a bakery item and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, respectively – through Mobile Order & Pay with a $1 minimum purchase.