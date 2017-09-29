Exclusive: McDonald’s Reveals Saucy New Menu Items, Unveils Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

McDonald's is introducing Buttermilk Crispy Tenders this week that will be accompanied by a lineup of mouth-watering sauces.

The Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are made with 100 percent white meat chicken and have no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. To give these seasoned and breaded tenders a blast of flavor, McDonald's is offering 9 different dipping sauces that customers will be sure to love.

One sauce that fans have been begging McDonald's to bring back for years is the infamous Szechuan sauce. A spokesperson for the company told PopCulture.com exclusively that the customer demand for the condiment was taken into consideration when releasing the new sauces.

"We are always listening to our customers and evaluating our national menu. We appreciate the passion our customers have. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

(Photo: McDonald's)

The former Happy Meal condiment was introduced in 1998 to accompany the release of Walt Disney animated flick Mulan. After the promotion for the film, the sauce was removed from all McDonald's locations.



Because McDonald's knows its customers' appreciation for dipping sauces, the company is dropping a line of limited-edition custom posters that showcase each sauce.

(Photo: McDonald's)

McDonald's partnered with a group of artists and designers from Delicious Design League to create the eye-catching posters for each sauce.

The artwork will be available for customers at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide with the purchase of a 4, 6, or 10-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders for one day only on Saturday, October 7.

The poster for the Tangy BBQ sauce has been provided to PopCulture.com. Check out the artwork below.

(Photo: McDonald's)

Be sure to look out for the 8 other sauces that McDonald's plans to reveal this week, and head over to participating locations on October 7 to pick up the limited time posters.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mcdonalds