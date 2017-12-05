McDonald’s Reveals Brand New Dollar Menu Details

McDonald’s is announcing new information about its new dollar menu, which in 2018 will consist of items priced at $1, $2 and $3.

Beginning on January 4, customers nationwide will be able to mix and match 12 menu items from the new $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, including McDonald’s breakfast, chicken and beef favorites and the new Classic Chicken sandwich, the company said in a press release.

The $1 menu includes any size soft drinks, the cheeseburger, McChicken and the sausage burrito. On the $2 menu are small McCafé drinks, the Bacon McDouble, Sausage McGriddle and the 2-piece buttermilk crispy tenders. On the #3 menu are the new classic chicken sandwich, the triple cheeseburger, Happy Meal and sausage McMuffin with egg.

The new classic chicken sandwich features a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all-white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced Signature Sauce, available for $3 as part of the new custom value menu.

The mix-and-match design of the new dollar menu allows for thousands of possibilities when ordering on the cheap.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said McDonald’s president Chris Kempczinski. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new classic chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more.”

After McDonald’s got rid of its Dollar Menu in 2014, the fast-food giant struggled with falling sales and less traffic as they introduced higher-priced items without the value customers were accustomed to. The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu allows the chain to better compete with its rivals like Wendy’s and Burger King, and this return to value will likely have a positive impact on McDonald’s.