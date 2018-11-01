McDonald’s New Breakfast Triple Stack Sandwich Debuts

McDonald’s new Triple Breakfast Stacks are officially here!

Costumers driving through the Golden Arches drive-thru Thursday morning or making a quick pit stop inside for breakfast on their way to work Thursday morning were able to get their hands on the chain’s first breakfast addition in five years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Your menu hacks and the “Secret Menu” inspired us to create a NEW breakfast item, Triple Breakfast Stacks, debuting today! It’s melty. It’s savory. It’s…. you know what, just come try it for yourself 😋 pic.twitter.com/2oCgnFCc1B — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) November 1, 2018

“Today’s a big day for McDonald’s breakfast,” McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said in the video.

“So many of you have been hacking our menu for years. It’s ‘Secret Menu’ that inspired us to hack our own menu,” he continued. “Triple. Breakfast. Stacks. A bigger breakfast sandwich for those big days when your morning needs more. All on your choice of McGriddles, McMuffin, or buttery biscuit. So come try it in restaurants starting today!”

The Triple Breakfast Stacks, first announced by the famed fast food restaurant last week, are a modified version of the beloved Egg McMuffin. Each Stack boasts two slices of American cheese, two sausage patties, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and an egg and customers have the choice of having that mound of breakfast food sandwiched between a toasted McMuffin bun, buttery and flaky biscuit, or sweet and savory McGriddles cakes.

The new addition, the first breakfast addition since 2013’s Egg White Delight McMuffin and following the 2015 introduction of All Day Breakfast, was prompted following the realization that 63 percent of people customize their McDonald’s order, creating their own items in an attempt to satiate their particular Golden Arches cravings.

“We are proud of our breakfast items. Since introducing the Egg McMuffin more than 45 years ago, we have continuously strived to deliver our customers great-tasting breakfast sandwiches,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation. “Our customers have also told us they have been craving a bigger, more filling sandwich option in the mornings. Triple Breakfast Stacks are the latest customer-led menu innovation, and we are proud to share them nationally for a limited time as part of our continued journey to build a better McDonald’s.”

The new menu items, available on menus through December, joins the return of the famed McRib, the dish that was first introduced in 1981 is seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

While the Triple Breakfast Stacks are available at McDonald’s locations nationwide, the McRib is only making its return to a little more than 9,000 restaurants in the U.S., marking the first time it will appear on menus since November 2017. The McRib was also made available on Thursday.