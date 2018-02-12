McVegan It: McDonald’s Sells 150,000 Plant-Based Burgers in First Month

The Golden Arches’ new plant-based burger is proving to be a hit.

McDonald’s reports its newest addition, the McVegan Burger, is showing strong sales in Finland and Sweden, where it was first served in January. Orkla Foods, the company that helped the fast-food chain develop the new burger, revealed that more than 150,000 McVegan Burgers were sold during its first month throughout Nordic regions, VegLife reports.

Peter Ruzicka, CEO of Orkla Foods, said that the success of the new burger is due in part to people wanting to “eat more plant-based food.” He also suggested that the record sales are partly due to the fact that people recognize that plant-based foods are more eco-friendly.

The McVegan Burger, which is currently only offered in Finland and Sweden, has a similar presentation to the iconic Big Mac, with a soy-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Given its early success, the McVegan is expected to hit U.S. locations soon.

While the McVegan Burger isn’t in American McDonald’s, the fast-food chain has been leading a turnaround of recovering lost customers by offering discounts, faster service, fresh beef and franchising stores globally. The effort has also included the introduction of the new Dollar Menu.

The new Dollar Menu, which debuted earlier this month, gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, it’s also been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.