McDonald’s Lovers React to New McPick 2 for $5 Menu

McDonald’s is dropping its all-new McPick 2 menu for $5 and customers eating it up. The fast-food chain took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the new tasty options.

“This one’s going all the way! The new McPick 2 for $5 menu is hitting every order out of the park,” the official McDonald’s Twitter account wrote.

For those who don’t know, the McPick 2 gives customers the option to choose among four of McDonald’s most popular items. The choices now available on the menu are the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, 10 pc. McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish.

Judging by the social media reaction, there are a number of customers that are digging the new menu.

While there were many that voiced their approval for the menu, there were others that had a different response. Keep scrolling to see more reactions to the McPick 2 $5 menu.

McPick 2 Menu Is Great…But Where’s the Szechuan Sauce?

As per usual when McDonald’s announces a new offering, a handful of customers begged for the restaurant to bring back the infamous Szechuan sauce.

Fortunately for the Szechuan sauce lovers out there, PopCulture.com has been told exclusively that McDonald’s has heard the customers’ requests about bringing back the condiment.

“We are always listening to our customers and evaluating our national menu. We appreciate the passion our customers have. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told PopCulture.com.

The fast-food chain addressed the issue while promoting a new line of sauces to accompany the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. Learn more here.

Should These Items Be on the McPick 2 Menu?

In addition to the Szechuan sauce, other Twitter users spoke out about the items they would like to see brought back to the menu.

“I miss the buffalo ranch McChicken,” one user tweeted.

The Buffalo Ranch McChicken was discontinued at a number of McDonald’s but was a beloved item for many customers.

Other fans sounded happy about the options available on the new menu and dished on which of the four McPick 2 options were their favorite.

“McNuggets all the way!” another user responded.

Some McDonald’s Customers Question Company’s Support for NFL

Several Twitter users responded to McDonald’s by saying that they like the new McPick 2 menu, but have an issue with the company continuing to sponsor the NFL given the recent controversy.

Last week, President Donald Trump took aim at NFL players who chose to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

McDonald’s is one of many major corporations that sponsor the NFL but has remained silent on the polarizing topic about whether or not players should be required to stand during the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” before games.