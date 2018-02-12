McDonald’s Brings Back Maltesers McFlurrys, But They’re Smaller

McDonald’s is bringing back the U.K. fan-favorite Maltesers McFlurry for a limited time, but customers might notice that it’s only half as good.

The chain quietly replaced the regular McFlurry with a “reduced” version on menus to be trialled at various locations in London.

Mini versions of the Maltesers McFlurrys are also being shopped.

The vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and Maltesers candy clusters have proven to be a big hit in the past, so customers are hoping McDonald’s will supersize the reduced and mini McFlurrys to standard size soon enough.

Fans of the tiny addition took to social media to share their feelings on the matter.

Can’t wait to get my chubby little sausages on a Maltesers Mcflurry 😍😍😍 — Sophia Lyas (@SophiaLyas) February 9, 2018

Public service announcement.. McDonald’s are doing a Maltesers McFlurry …. I will have 7 if anyone is going 😋😍 #maltesersMcflurry pic.twitter.com/HBbawox8eC — Annemarie (@Anne___Marie___) February 10, 2018

Maltesers mcflurry is definitely up there in my all time favourite mcflurrys 😍 — Dan Page (@Dan_Page93) February 9, 2018

Best day of my life because the MALTESERS McFlurry is back, yes boysssss — Est (@EstherPeacey) February 8, 2018

Elsewhere in Europe, the Golden Arches’ new plant-based burger is selling like hotcakes.

McDonald’s reports its newest addition, the McVegan Burger, is showing strong sales in Finland and Sweden, where it was first served in January. Orkla Foods, the company that helped the fast-food chain develop the new burger, revealed that more than 150,000 McVegan Burgers were sold during its first month throughout Nordic regions, VegLife reports.

Peter Ruzicka, CEO of Orkla Foods, said that the success of the new burger is due in part to people wanting to “eat more plant-based food.” He also suggested that the record sales are partly due to the fact that people recognize that plant-based foods are more eco-friendly.

The McVegan Burger, which is currently only offered in Finland and Sweden, has a similar presentation to the iconic Big Mac, with a soy-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Given its early success, the McVegan is expected to hit U.S. locations soon.

While the McVegan isn’t in American McDondald’s stores quite yet, and Maltesers likely won’t make their way across the pond, the fast food giant has made some big changes to the American menu over the past few months — namely, the dollar menu.

The new value menu gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.