McDonald's Just Added a Brand-New Meal to Menus

McDonald's has introduced their latest special meal to their menu, calling it a "front-row seat to a new experience." According to USA Today, McDonald's new "As Featured In MeaL" is now available around the globe, promising some merchandise to go with the food offerings.

Part of the reason for the new "featured" meals is the return of Loki on Disney+, with Season 2 premiering on Oct. 6. The McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce is also sporting the Loki logo and seems to have a new look without losing the longtime taste. It joins with a trio of meals complete with packages that reflect all the popular culture and media that has tied in with McDonald's over the years.

This is where the meal loses a bit of luster. You have a choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a classic Big Mac. "Whether you enjoyed watching George Costanza's date proclaim, 'I haven't had a Big Mac in a long time,' on 'Seinfeld' from Warner Bros. Discovery, are 'exceedingly fond of McNuggets of chicken' like in the film 'I'm Not Rappaport' from Universal Pictures, or a preview of the upcoming season of Marvel Studios' 'Loki,' you can get a front-row seat to the As Featured In Meal this summer," McDonald's shared about the deal.

The packaging for the meals comes with a list of movies and TV shows that once featured McDonald's in the story itself. Outside of that, it feels like a bit of an April Fool's joke because it is just a plain bag otherwise, titled The McDonald's Bag, and it is joined by similar packaging for the drink, fries, and main entree.

In the end, you're basically paying more for the sauce and the packaging compared to the regular Big Mac, QPC, and McNugget meals. It's the latest of the "Famous Order" meals that have been featured in recent years, including the Cardi B and Offset meal, the Travis Scott/Cactus Jack meal, The BTS meal, and the J Blavin meal which was just a Big Mac without pickles.

If you don't feel like skewing too far from your own favorite meal, just keep with that. They clearly peaked with the Grimace shake and we need to honor the fallen Grimace for sacrificing himself to make the funky concoction. The As Featured In meal is available at your local McDonald's until supplies run out.