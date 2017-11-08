McDonald’s Tweets About New Frork, Twitter Angrily Sounds Off
McDonald's is excited for the release of its new utensil invention called the "frork", and the Internet doesn't share this same feeling. In fact, many on social media totally torched McDonald's for offering the product.
“McDonald’s Frork™ is in restaurants today!”https://t.co/aefnUu78Wb— McDonald's (@McDonalds) May 5, 2017
The fast food chain tweeted earlier this month: "McDonald's Frork is in restaurants today!"
For those of you who don't know, the "frork" is a gimmicky utensil that is a french fry-hybrid. The item first launched on May 5, and was given away with the purchase of the restaurant chain's one of three new sandwiches.
The red silicone utensil has three holes into which one inserts real french fries. The fries substitute as the fork's edible prongs. Thus, you have the "frork."
Just by taking one quick glance through McDonald's Twitter mentions, it's clear to see that many people weren't overly thrilled about the release of the "frork." In fact, some people were straight-up angry.
@McDonalds This thing is stupid. Especially with your soggy fries— RYAN CLAYSON (@RyClayson) May 6, 2017
@McDonalds #Annoyed! Tried to get the #FRORK, it was not avaiable @ listed restaurant and also they gave me a Pico Guac Lime chicken instead of beef— Eshall Maria (@shallemb) May 5, 2017
Twitter users replied to McDonald's new "frork" with many different responses. Most of the reactions were not positive in the slightest sense of the word.
When McDonald's first announced the "frork," the company did so by releasing a tongue-in-cheek video starring Anthony Sullivan, the infomercial pitchman.
"When savoring these recipes, there's a hitch you just can't ditch: the topping dropping...Wait. Is this a real problem? Probably not. But good news: We solved it anyway!" he says in the video.
The launch of the utensil came at the same McDonald's' introduced the new pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon and maple bacon dijon sandwiches. Many were disappointed to learn that the utensil was only available on May 5. Several Twitter users explained that they attempted to get the "frork" only to be told that it was no longer available.
@McDonalds Dumb!!! Sell something that people WANT! McRib! Fried Apple Pies! Strawberry / Nut Sundaes! Profit vs stupidity!— Wayland Strickland (@wwssvs) May 5, 2017
@McDonalds You give us fork but not #szechuansauce come on @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/RqyHQaMyh8— CA1VA (@JerryCalva1) May 6, 2017
While some people took issue with the product itself, others were angry that McDonald's chose to release a new utensil when there are other items that many customers want. Some folks on Twitter would prefer that the "ice cream and coffee machines" were all working flawlessly before the company worried about releasing a new utensil.
Several users wanted McDonald's to focus on bringing back beloved products that are only available for a limited time, such as the McRib, or even the Szechuan sauce.
In case you find yourself brimming with curiosity over the new "frork," McDonald's actually setup a toll-free number – 844-MCD-FRORK (844-623-3767 – that you can call to get more information about the utensil.
@McDonalds Hmm if only the ice cream and coffee machines worked,smh :(— chickenduck (@galaxy_shot) May 6, 2017