McDonald’s Tweets About New Frork, Twitter Angrily Sounds Off

McDonald's is excited for the release of its new utensil invention called the "frork", and the Internet doesn't share this same feeling. In fact, many on social media totally torched McDonald's for offering the product.

The fast food chain tweeted earlier this month: "McDonald's Frork is in restaurants today!"

For those of you who don't know, the "frork" is a gimmicky utensil that is a french fry-hybrid. The item first launched on May 5, and was given away with the purchase of the restaurant chain's one of three new sandwiches.

The red silicone utensil has three holes into which one inserts real french fries. The fries substitute as the fork's edible prongs. Thus, you have the "frork."

Just by taking one quick glance through McDonald's Twitter mentions, it's clear to see that many people weren't overly thrilled about the release of the "frork." In fact, some people were straight-up angry.