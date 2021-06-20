McDonald's Exec Ray Kroc's $29M Ranch Home Is a Sight to See

Businessman Ray Kroc has one of the most iconic entrepreneurial stories of the 20th century — and the lavish home to match. Kroc helped turn McDonald's from a single burger joint into a fast-food empire and got incredibly wealthy doing it. Once the business took off, Kroc did much of his work from his sprawling California home known as the "J & R Double Arch Ranch."

Kroc founded the McDonald's Corporation with the help of siblings Richard and Maurice McDonald in a contentious business saga laid out in the documentary The Founder. If you've seen the movie, you've likely also seen a glimpse of Kroc's ranch — a 554 acre property located near Santa Barbara, California in the Santa Ynez Valley. Photos of the home and details about its unique layout have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Now, you can take a virtual tour for yourself.

Kroc not only lived on the ranch, but he also held corporate retreats and think tank meetings there. Many of the chain's most popular menu items were reportedly conceived at the ranch, including the McRib and the Egg McMuffin. The property's dual function as a home and business getaway are still clear to this day.

Kroc retired from running McDonald's in 1974 and died in 1984 at the age of 81. His widow, Joan Kroc, donated most of his fortune to various charities in the remainder of his life, though it is not clear who came to own the J & R Double Arch Ranch.

Regardless, the ranch is now on the market for $29 million, and with over 17,000 square feet of living space, there is a lot to see. Here is a look inside Kroc's infamous getaway.