McDonald’s Dollar Menu Returns With All Your Favorites

McDonald’s is trying to get more people “lovin’ it” and to do that they’re rolling out a brand new dollar menu, which is available everywhere now.

The new dollar menu features three tiers of economical pricing options, with items available for $1, $2, and $3, as reported by Time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s USA president, said in a statement.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, McDonald’s is also bringing back an former menu item.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.

This may sound like a new experiment, but McDonald’s tried this once before, back in 1996. They launched the Arch Deluxe burger, which featured never-frozen beef, but quickly discovered that, while it wasn’t a total failure, it wasn’t a complete success either.

McDonald’s may be trying to become a more all-encompassing-competitor with chain’s like Wendy’s, who have had a “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” business model for awhile, since their current model is already a contender against similar models like Burger King’s.