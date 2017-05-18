McDonald’s Expanded Their Delivery Service With the Help of UberEATS

This is not a drill!

McDonald’s has officially introduced a delivery service called McDelivery. Genius, right?

The fast food chain partnered with UberEATS, an online meal ordering and delivery platform, to make McDonald’s lovers’ dreams come true. Starting today, May 17, customers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Columbus and Phoenix can order their meal of choice using the UberEATS app.

The two companies began testing McDelivery in early 2017 in over 200 restaurants throughout Florida. The company “generated high levels of customer satisfaction,” according to a press release.

Since the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, the feature will now be available in more than 1,000 stores in the select cities. The company hopes to expand to additional cities in the next few months.

This story first appeared at Womanista.