McDonald’s Customer Films Bizarre Fight Inside Restaurant

A McDonald’s customer ordering his meal filmed a bizarre fight that erupted inside of the restaurant.

An unnamed McDonald’s customer hoping for a pleasant and fast meal instead found himself witnessing a bizarre fight involving multiple people, which was captured on video and later posted to Twitter, making the ordeal even stranger with the addition of the Wii theme music.

The incident, which occurred at an unknown Golden Arches location, involved several different customers. At one point, one man is shown putting another person in a chokehold while other customers appear to be spewing insults as they are being held back. As the fight is taking place, the person filming the scene nonchalantly orders his meal, which consisted of a mayo chicken sandwich.

There is no word as to what caused the fight or how it ended, or whether or not the customer who filmed the action was able to enjoy his meal.

This is not the first brawl to have taken place at a McDonald’s restaurant. In April, a McDonald’s restaurant in London turned into a mad house after one customer became upset that her fast food order was not prepared speedy enough.

The incident, which occurred at a McDonald’s in Camberwell, South London, reportedly took place after a fast food meal was prepared too slowly, resulting in a physical altercation and security having to step in, all of which was captured on video by another customer.

“As I walked in to the McDonald’s branch, the girl was already behind the counter. From what I could hear, she was upset that her and her friends’ order was taking too long so she decided to go behind the counter and get the food herself,” a customer in the restaurant at the time, who only identified herself as Antonia, told The Sun.

Footage of the incident showed a woman stepping behind the counter as she waited for her meal to be prepared while her friend requested that she “come out” of the kitchen area. Security stepped in to remove the woman from the kitchen, but not before she flicked the employee on the forehead, leading to the McDonald’s employee hitting the customer in the face.

After some cup throwing, various insults, and hair pulling, the female customer was removed from the kitchen by security and the worker involved in the incident was led to a back room by a fellow employee.

“We take matters like this extremely seriously and do not tolerate violence in any form, either from customers or our crew. We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s said in response to the incident.