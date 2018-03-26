McDonald’s Customer Denied 30 Double Cheeseburgers Attacks Golden Arches

A man was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oregon last week after trying to destroy the golden arches when the staff refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers.

According to The News Review of Roseburg, Oregon, 37-year-old Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton was arrested on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local police told the outlet that Fulton became furious when the restaurant‘s staff told him they couldn’t make his massive order. He reportedly destroyed a banner inside the fast food chain before going after the iconic plastic arches.

Fulton is also said to have grabbed a person roughly by the shirt, and The Sutherlin Police Department told the outlet that a bystander pulled out a gun in the chaos.

Online criminal databases don’t reveal whether Fulton has an attorney, nor whether he’s facing any charges. Few details have been released in the case.

McDonalds’ signature golden arches were in the headlines a lot earlier this month, when one franchise turned the sign upside down in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” Wendy Lewis, McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer, said in a statement. “From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success.”

“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed,” added Lauren Altmin, another McDonald’s spokesperson. “In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”