McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook Fired After Consensual Relationship With Employee Revealed

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has been fired from his position with the company after having a consensual relationship with an employee. According to a press release from McDonald’s, Easterbrook “has separated from the Company following the Board’s determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

Easterbrook subsequently issued an email to employees, saying, “I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy. This was a mistake. Given the values of the Company, I agree with the Board that it is time for me to move on. Beyond this, I hope you can respect my desire to maintain my privacy.”

With Easterbrook out, McDonald’s has announced that Chris Kempczinski — who was most recently the President of McDonald’s USA — will now serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. He “has also been elected to the McDonald’s Board of Directors.”

In a statement on Kempczinski’s new role, Enrique Hernandez Jr. — Chairman of McDonald’s Board of Directors — said, “Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the Board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the Company’s continued success.”

“He has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our U.S. business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation,” Hernandez Jr. added. “In particular, Chris was instrumental in the development of the Company’s strategic plan, which has enabled global growth and leadership, and has overseen the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history.”

Kempczinski also issued a statement, saying, “I’m thrilled to be leading this incredible company. Working alongside our talented team, our Board, our franchisees and suppliers, I am committed to upholding our rich heritage of serving our customers and driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. As one of the world’s leading brands, McDonald’s makes a difference in the lives of people every day. We have a responsibility not only to serve great food, but to make it responsibly and to enrich the communities in which we operate. I am energized by this challenge and look forward to guiding McDonald’s continued success.”

As for Easterbrook, he has encouraged all McDonald’s employees to support Kempczinski, concluding his final email with, “Please join me in congratulating Chris on his promotion. I know you will support him as you have supported me – he’s lucky to have a team of your calibre. I will be cheering you on and know that McDonald’s will continue to do great things.”