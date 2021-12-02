McDonald’s Offering $1 and $2 Menu Items for a Limited Time

McDonald’s Canada customers can stay warm this holiday season with a cup of coffee for cheap thanks to a new offer from the company’s app. A medium Hot or Iced Coffee is available for just $1, while a medium Latte or Cappuccino for only $2. The deals were launched just a few weeks after McDonald’s Canada started a new rewards program for orders placed through the McDonald’s app.

The special coffee deals are only available for purchases through the app and are not valid for flavored beverages, notes Canadify. The deal is available throughout all of Canada and will only be valid for a limited time. When you order the new drinks, you could also try the new Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder, which was launched in Canada last month. The sandwich features a Canadian beef patty with hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, grilled onion sauce, two slices of cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles. If that’s not enough, you can order the Double Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder, which includes two patties.

Last month, McDonald’s Canada launched the new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, its first points-based loyalty program. New members can get 5,000 bonus points for their first purchase through the app, if the purchase is $1 or more before tax. Customers get 100 points for every $1 they spend. If a customer orders at a restaurant, they can still get points by having their phone scanned.

“Our guests are some of the most loyal in the world, and we’re pleased to offer them more reasons to visit us, again and again. This announcement marks another step in our digital ambition as we continue transforming the McDonald’s experience on both sides of the counter, which began with the introduction of self-serve kiosks in 2015,” McDonald’s Canada CEO Jacques Mignault said in a statement when the program was announced. “Our ongoing investment in technology is helping to drive exponential growth across our channels, including McDelivery, Drive-Thru, in restaurants and via our mobile offerings and digital innovations, which gives our guests greater options and personalization across their McDonald’s experience.”

In the U.S., McDonald’s is starting the holiday season celebration by adding the Holiday Pie to some menus. The Holiday Pie is a Christmas version of the usual apple pie offered year round. This version has sugar glaze and rainbow sprinkles on the crust. McDonald’s didn’t make an official announcement about its return, but customers have already reported seeing it on social media.