McDonald’s Brings Back Two Classic McFlurries

McDonald’s is bringing back two fan-favorite McFlurries just in time for Easter.

The Easter bunny is bringing a special treat to the Golden Arches. The fast-food restaurant chain has announced that the fan-favorite Cadbury’s Crème Egg and Cadbury’s Caramel McFlurries are returning to its restaurants, though customers hoping to get their hands on them will have to act fast, The Sun reports. The two McFlurries are only set to be on the menu until May 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First introduced to menus back in 2002, the Cadbury’s Crème Egg McFlurry is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream with pieces of milk chocolate blended together with the “yolk” center of the Cadbury creme egg candy. This marks the sixteenth time that the treat has returned to menus to help usher in the fast food chain’s Monopoly card game.

Those in the United States hoping to roll through the drive-thru and order either of these McFlurries will be disappointed, as they are currently only gracing the menus in select countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, Metro reports.

This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s has re-introduced a fan-favorite McFlurry to its menus. In February, the Golden Arches brought back the U.K. fan-favorite Maltesers McFlurry for a limited time, though they quietly replaced the regular McFlurry with a “reduced” version on menus to be trialed at various locations in London.

The company has also brought back a reinvented Dollar Menu, though it has debuted to lackluster sales and disappointed customers.

Since the introduction of the revamped Dollar Menu in January, the fast food chain has not only seen its stock fall more than 8% since the beginning of the year, stock trading down slightly to $158.24 at the market’s close, but the company has also experienced one of its worst days since it began tracking data in 1972. Shares of McDonald’s Corp. closed on March 2 down 4.8%, the worst dollar decline in the company’s history as a publicly traded company. It was also the worst percentage drop since October 2008. The fast-food chain also experienced its worst weekly percentage decline for shares since 2008 and the sharpest total dollar decline for a week ever.

McDonald’s does not seem too worried about its customers’ initial opinion, though, CFO Kevin Ozan stating that “It takes a few months…to embed in customers’ minds when you have a new platform because it’s not a quick deal.”