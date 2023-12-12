McDonald's Brings Back Holiday Menu Item for 2023

The holiday season is a little sweeter thanks to the return of a fan-favorite seasonal offering to the McDonald's menu. As Thanksgiving rolled around and the countdown to Christmas began, the Golden Arches gave fans an early present in the form of the return of the Holiday Pie, which is now back on the menu at select locations this winter season.

Boasting a "creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles," according to its official description on the McDonald's website, the Holiday Pie made its grand return to McDonald's in mid-November. The chain shared on Nov. 15, "well McDonald's fans, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with the sweet return of McDonald's Holiday Pie."

Now a fan-favorite, Holiday Pies first made their way to the McDonald's menu back in 1999, when they debuted inside promotional packaging advertising the release of Toy Story 2, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Although the pies were mostly absent from the seasonal menu for the following decade, they returned for limited runs around November or December in select regions. With their limited availability and delicious flavors, the Holiday Pie has garnered something akin to a cult following, with fans celebrating the return on social media every year.

Unfortunately, similar to previous years, the Holiday Pie will not be available at all McDonald's. The chain shared in its announcement that only "fans in select markets can get this seasonal fan-favorite treat," meaning that not ever McDonald's restaurant is carrying the pie this holiday season. As with all seasonal treats, "the Holiday Pie will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations, while supplies last."

Holiday Pies made their return to McDonald's amid a massive change to the fast food restaurant's pastry lineup. In July, McDonald's confirmed that it would be discontinuing three staple McCafé Bakery items – the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. The trio of delicious baked goods are now absent from the menu, McDonald's telling Today at the time, "we're always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave... We know goodbyes are never easy – but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide."