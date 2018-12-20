McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mix and Match Deal

McDonald’s is bringing back one fan-favorite deal just in time for Christmas.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 21, customers stopping by the Golden Arches following a busy day of last-minute holiday shopping will be able to snatch the chain’s beloved 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal at participating locations.

The deal, available only for a limited time, allows customers to choose two iconic menu items for just $5. This time around, the chain has added the Quarter Pounder with Cheese made with 100 percent fresh beef, which made its debut this spring, to the deal.

Also in the lineup for the beloved 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal are the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish and the 10-piece chicken McNuggets.

The new year will see McDonald’s doubling down on the value, because come January, the chain will also enhance the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

“Local markets and owner/operators will have the opportunity to offer delicious food and beverages at a compelling value on the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, while also meeting the tastes and preferences of their local customers,” the company said in a statement.

Introduced in January of 2017, the new value menu, a revamped version of the Dollar Menu, features three separate price tiers ranging from $1-$3.

The $1 tier consists of favorites such as the Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink. The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble, and any small McCafe beverage, and the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

McDonald’s is far from the only fast food chain to offer their customers mega deals. Earlier this month, Taco Bell announced the new Cravings Value Menu featuring an additional 20 fan favorites for $1.

The beloved Mexican style fast food chain had promised last year to introduce 20 new $1 items to its menu throughout 2018, and the revamped value menu will be introduced alongside two new Grande Burritos — Chicken Enchilada and Three Cheese Nacho.

In addition to the two new burritos, the $1 menu also includes the following: Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito and Beefy Fritos Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll-Up, Spicy Tostada, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla, and Beefy Mini Quesadilla, as well as a number of other favorites.

The chain, which also began rolling out $5 Cravings Boxes, introduced the revamped Cravings Value Menu on Dec. 7.