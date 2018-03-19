McDonald’s Brings Back Fan Favorite for Spring

McDonald’s is bringing back a spring favorite, but you will have to go north of the border to get it. The delicious Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is back, and Canada is the closest country to have it.

It’s that time of year again. The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is back! Scoop yours up before it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/aLXyb1KTJO — McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) February 28, 2018

According to Delish, the treat was first introduced in Australia in 2016. It has 14 tablespoons of sugar (54 grams), which is more than twice the daily suggested sugar intake for an adult.

According to McDonald’s Canada, the “decadent” treat is a serving of vanilla soft serve with milk chocolate chunks, with the center of a Cadbury Creme Egg all whipped together. The company said on Twitter it will be available until April 2, or until supplies last.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is here until April 2 or while supplies last, so get it before it hops away! 🐰 — McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) March 12, 2018

You can only get the treat in Australia and Canada this year, even though the Cadbury Creme Egg is also popular in the U.K. and New Zealand. A spokesperson for McDonald’s told The Sun in the U.K. that the treat might come there in the future.

“The Crème Egg McFlurry forms part of our promotional McFlurry menu here in the UK and we’d recommend customers keep their eyes peeled for its exciting return soon!” McDonald’s said.

While there is no word on when or if the U.S. will see the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, we do have our own special spring treat from McDonald’s. In February, the company brought back the Shamrock Shake before St. Patrick’s Day. The spring favorite has been around since 1970, and McDonald’s fans wait with bated breath for the day they become available.

The drink is made of vanilla ice cream with mint syrup to turn it green and whipped cream. Last year, the company added different Shamrock Shake flavors, but those options did not return this year. McDonald’s also launched a Shamrock Finder smartphone app to help customers find their local McDonald’s still serving the shake.

Cadbury Creme Eggs are extremely popular in the U.K. during Easter time. According to the Associated Press, a fake website started a rumor that there would be no more Cadbury eggs, but this was not true. Although a limited water supply forced one plant to slow production, the supply of chocolate was not impacted.