McDonald’s Is Bringing Back the McRib

Good news, Mickey D’s lovers!

With the swing of the fall season comes another reason to celebrate: The return of the McDonald’s McRib sandwich.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: The McDonald’s App You Didn’t Think You Would Need

The boneless pork sandwich is one of the most divisive items on the Golden Arches’ menu, but those who love it are extremely passionate.

The chain will bring the sandwich back to select locations this month and seems to be doing it via a roll-out.

Some California stores have already begun serving it, and the item is well on its way to locations in Hawaii, as well.

More: The One Item From McDonald’s You Should Never Order, According to Ex-Employees

As for the rest of the United States, the sandwich seems to pop up at random locations, so your local McDonald’s may or may not be one of them.

Luckily, devoted fans have created a McRib locator, which shows customers which stores throughout the country have the sandwich in stock.