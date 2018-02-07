Put a Ring on It: McDonald’s Gives Fans Chance to Win 18K Gold Big Mac Ring

The Golden Arches is offering fans the chance to win the ultimate Valentine’s Day prize – an 18K gold “Bling Mac” ring.

Created with fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn, the ring, estimated to cost $10,000, is a stackable ring inspired by the fast food chain’s iconic Big Mac, with each layer of the ring representing a different ingredients of the famous burger. According to PEOPLE, diamonds are used as sesame seeds, champagne diamonds are used for its two beef patties, lettuce, pickles, and onions are made from tsavorite, and orange sapphire represents the Special Sauce.

Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we’re celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

The ring is being created in order to celebrate the three different Big Mac sizes – Grand Big Mac, Big Mac and Mac Jr. To enter, the fast food chain is asking fans to write vows of love to Big Macs on Twitter and tweet them @McDonalds with the hashtag #BlingMacContest, which is open now until Feb. 14. The chain says that the person with the most creative tweet will take home the prize.

This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s has shared the love with their customers. A McDonald’s in the U.K. is offering a Valentine’s Day three-course dining experience for customers who are truly “lovin’ it.” For £20 per couple, a Newcastle branch in England will allow customers to take part in what they call “the most romantic dining experience in history.”

Starters for the McValentine meal include the popular Cheddar Bites, along with four nuggets and carrot sticks with Philadelphia. Diners can choose between a Big Mac, the Signature Collection Burger, Chicken Legend, Fillet-O-Fish, Veggie Burger, 20 chicken nuggets to share, or any other burger on the McDonald’s menu at the time for the main course. To finish off the romantic meal, McDonald’s special dessert course ends with a McFlurry, fruit bag, apple pie or a muffin.