McDonald’s Adds New Burger to Menu

McDonald’s may be known as the home of the Big Mac, but a new item added to the menu may prove to be some stiff competition for the iconic burger. The beloved fast food chain has officially expanded its burger menu with the addition of the Truffle Rich Potato Burgers – the Truffle Rich Potato Burger and Truffle Rich Potato Mushroom Burger – which are now available in one country only.

The new delicacies, which are only available at McDonald’s locations in South Korea, according to Chew Boom, boast two beef patties that are topped with home fries, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, a rich truffle demi-glace sauce and a spicy sauce, all of which are sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. The Truffle Rich Potato Mushroom Burger ups the ante a bit with the addition of sauteed mushrooms. The Truffle Rich Potato Burgers will not be on McDonald’s menus across South Korea for long, though, as they are reportedly just seasonal items available a la carte or as part of a combo meal. This means the two new burgers are set to disappear after the holiday season, and it is uncertain if McDonald’s has plans to bring them back next year or possibly roll them out to locations across the globe.

The two burgers are just the latest seasonal burgers to appear on McDonald’s menus. For the holiday season, McDonald’s lovers in Japan were treated to the return of the Gracoro Burger. Originally appearing on menus back in 1993, the unique burger boasts a patty that is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. The burger got its name from a combination of “gratin” and “korokke,” the Japanese take on the croquette. The burger returned to McDonald’s Japan menus on Dec. 1, with the new Angus Beef Bolognese Gracoro burger also debuting.

McDonald’s lovers stateside haven’t been completely left in the dust, though. To celebrate the holiday season, the Golden Arches teamed up with global pop icon Mariah Carey to introduce the Mariah Menu, which allows customers to score 12 days of menu items for free with a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. The Mariah Menu runs through Friday, Dec. 24, with the upcoming deals targeting the Double Cheeseburger (Wednesday, Dec. 22), Sausage Biscuit (Thursday, Dec. 23), and Chocolate Chip Cookies (Friday, Dec. 24).

In addition to the string of deals, the partnership with Carey also saw the launch of exclusive Mariah x McDonald’s merch. On Dec. 15 and Dec. 20, a handful of lucky fans were able to score the special Mariah x McDonald’s merch item for that day via the redemption of the Mariah Menu deal. The merch included exclusive beanies and t-shirts.