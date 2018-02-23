Maybelline Asks Followers If It Should Stay on Snapchat After Controversial App Update

Maybelline, one of the most renowned cosmetics companies in the world, is seriously considering walking away from Snapchat.

The cosmetic company, a subsidiary of L’Oreal, took to Twitter on Thursday and submitted a poll for fans asking if it should stay on the popular photo-sharing mobile app or focus its efforts squarely on Instagram, Snapchat’s main competitor.

Maybelline got nervous about the attention this tweet got. They’ve deleted it pic.twitter.com/3p7pGbFhag — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 22, 2018

“Our [Snapchat] views have dropped dramatically and we want to stay connected to you all. We’re not sure if this platform to do it anymore, unfortunately. Should Maybelline stay on Snapchat?” the account asked, with the options being “Yes, please don’t leave!” and “No, I like [Instagram] Stories.”

The poll brought in over four thousand votes, with 81% answering “No, I like IG Stories.” The tweet started gaining attention on social media, and as a result the account deleted it before more people got the chance to vote.

This comes a day after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she was no longer a fan of the app after the most-recent update altered the way users can see the Snap stories of the people the follow.

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” Jenner tweeted.

Given the size of her popularity on the app at 24.5 million followers, Jenner’s tweet was sited as the most likely cause of Snapchat’s stock dropping 7.2% on Thursday, causing the company to lose a whopping $1.3 billion.

The app’s update has received widespread backlash from other celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, with the most consistent complaint being the combination of the “Discovery” and “Friends” page, forcing users to dig through lists of news stories and popular Snapchat accounts in order to see their friends’ stories.