Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Calls Journalism ‘Flirty Business’

The news of Matt Lauer’s firing from Today has rocked American audiences, and now Geraldo Rivera has come forward to defend the disgraced television host.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Sad about [Matt Lauer] great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of [Sex Harassment Allegations] may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it [with] predation,” the FOX News contributor tweeted.

“A jerk’s a jerk in dating. [Sex Harassment] should be confined to situations where superior imposes himself on subordinate who feels unable to complain because of power of perp or feared consequences to victim’s employment. Shouldn’t be used to get even w bad bosses or hated ex’s,” Rivera added in a follow-up tweet.

He also spoke out about “well-regarded women in media today suggesting morning shows go to an all-female format,” saying that this direction would be just as “unacceptably retro” as it would be if morning shows went to an all-male format.

#SexHarassment allegations should require: 1-made in a timely fashion-say w/n 5 yrs. 2-some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications. W $ settlements in multi-millions slight chance exists some victims are motivated by more than justice — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Offering his suggestion on how sexual harassment allegations should be handled, Rivera said that it should be required that they be “made in a timely fashion-say [within] 5 yrs” and that there should be “some contemporaneous corroboration, like witnesses, electronic or written communications.”

Additionally, he stated that he feels the financial “settlements in multi-millions” are a more of a motivating factor for victims than justice is.

In his final tweet on the subject, Rivera said, “This issue is so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high. If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages?”

This issue is so red hot right now there is no room for any thought or opinion but hang em high. If News wasn’t (formerly) a flirty biz then how do we explain so many newsroom courtships that have led to happy marriages? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Update: 9:14 p.m. EST

FOX News has responded to Rivera’s comments, saying his views do not reflect their company’s stance. They are apparently discussing the controversial remarks with him.

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management,” the company said in a statement. “We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him.”