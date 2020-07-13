Donald Trump Supporters Show Excitement Over Wearing Masks After He Wears One in Public
On Saturday, President Donald Trump wore a mask in public for the first time while visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, D.C. The president has been aloof about face masks so far, despite the advice of medical experts, and many Americans were skeptical of his reasoning for wearing one at last on Saturday. While his staffers, supporters and followers praised him for this photo op, his critics were harsh.
Trump and other members of his administration have gone to several public events conspicuously without face masks since the coronavirus pandemic began. Many critics argue that this is the reason masks have become politicized, and why some Americans still refuse to wear them. However, on when Trump was spotted wearing one on Saturday, many of his supporters spoke out in praise — even some who have refused to wear masks in the past.
Goodnight, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cpWUd0p8oE— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) July 11, 2020
According to a report by The Associated Press, Trump spoke to reporters on his way out of the White House. He said: "When you're in a hospital, especially... I think it's a great thing to wear a mask." He was then wearing one as he arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Some of the first photos of Trump in a mask came from staff members in his administration or on his campaign, posted on Twitter. Some critics speculated that these staffers were trying to encourage the president by spinning the masks as a positive thing — an assumption they were horrified by.
All in all, Trump wearing a mask this weekend did not seem to change any minds about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic or his presidency in general. Still, it sparked some heated discussions online. Here's a breakdown of how Twitter handled the president's mask debut on Saturday.
Trump Staffers Praise
#AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/aC4bhg0SSv— Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 11, 2020
Praise Theory
In terms of how amazing this is, it's definitely up there with "one-handed water" and "walk on ramp".— Sandwich voted "Most likely to pass dementia test" (@a_boss_sandwich) July 11, 2020
Double Standard
Trump makes everything look cool & badass. Everyone else looks like sheep in the dumb masks— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 12, 2020
Blank Billboard Space
Wow, Trump’s mask really sent a message, didn’t it?#TraitorTrumppic.twitter.com/sPNoCibzaD— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 12, 2020
Sign of Change
#CoronaDon the sight of the Maskophobe-in-Chief wearing a mask will now convince more Americans, and more Trump supporters in particular, to drop their own resistance, right? pic.twitter.com/XEKZxLmq8w— Dr. Jerri Mc (@folkdoc8) July 13, 2020
Prop
While people die Trump puts on a show #WalterReed #WalterReedNationalMilitary #MaskItOrCasket #TrumpIsNotWell #TrumpIsLosing #TrumpMask all a joke to him while #Floridacoronavirus reaches its highs ever pic.twitter.com/lS3JWJWshX— Indivisible Flagler (@IndivisibleFlag) July 12, 2020
Eminem
Eminem is too powerful! He got Donald Trump to finally wear a Mask!
Stream The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady to celebrate! 🚀 #TAOMMASS @KidCudi @Eminem pic.twitter.com/NiBBoCJfDx— Yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) July 12, 2020
Loose Fit
He gets zero points 👇 pic.twitter.com/EKi4n92Ach— Dracula's Spatula (@draculasspatula) July 12, 2020