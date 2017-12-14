Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau Spotted Together Following Separation

More than six months after they filed for separation, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau were spotted together in public, and friends say “It’s like they’re still together.”

The infamous couple made headlines throughout the ’90s and early 2000’s, when Letourneau was arrested for felony second-degree rape of a child. Fualaau was just 12-years-old when they began having sex.

After going to prison twice for their relationship, Letourneau was finally released in 2004. The couple married in 2005 and settled down in Des Moines, Washington. They’ve kept as private a life as they could since then.

Yet after all that, Fualaau filed for legal separation from his wife earlier this year. The split was reportedly amicable and neither side requested alimony. To the public it was peculiar, especially after so many years of such intense devotion.

The couples’ friends told reporters from PEOPLE that so far, the separation hasn’t changed their lives too much. They still live together and they still spend time together as though nothing’s changed.

“They still go out, they still talk,” says one anonymous friend. “It’s like they’re still together. They still love each other very much. They’re family and always will be. I can tell you this: Their futures are going to include each other.”

Another close friend of theirs, Anne Bremner, says whether they’re married or not, Fualaau and Letourneau will be together for life.

“This developed into something deep,” says family “They went through this gauntlet of celebrity and scandal. I give them a lot of credit. They will always have a bond.”

The couple was seen together most recently at a bar in Burien, Washington where they took a selfie with a few patrons who recognized them.