Notorious Couple Mary Kay Letourneau And Vili Fualaau Split

There were many high-profile crime stories and court cases that emerged from the ’90s. One of the most recognizable stories to materialize was the one involving grade-school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her illicit affair with an underage student. The couple ended up staying together for many years, but now their relationship is coming to an end.

It’s been reported that a few weeks ago Vili Fualaau filed paperwork with courts in Issaquah, Washington in order to end the couple’s marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reportedly, the court documents reveal that Fualaau and Letourneau do not own property, and also have no joint or separate debts.

Interestingly, neither party is asking for alimony of any kind, which means that they might both be in agreement on separating. However, this is still being reported as a “divorce” initiated by Fualaau and not a joint disillusionment.

This could potentially suggest that Letourneau doesn’t actually want to end the relationship, but is civilly agreeing to it.

Additionally, in the documents filed by Fualaau, he is asking for a clean split of the couple’s assets.

This all comes right around what would be their 12th wedding anniversary.

Up Next: 2 North Carolina Teens Catfish Their Teacher To Get Nude Photos

Some 20 years ago, the couple’s story made international headlines, as back then they were a 34-year-old teacher and a sixth-grade student.

Their relationship began when Fualaau, now 33, was only 12 years old and became public knowledge when Letourneau’s then husband found a love letter in their home that was written to her by Fualaau.

When Fualaau was 13, Letourneau became pregnant with their first child and delivered the baby in 1997 while she was out of jail on bail. Their second child was born while Letourneau was back behind bars.

A couple of years ago, Latourneau and Fualaau finally broke their silence and sat down for an interview with Barbara Walters.

During the conversation Latourneau talked about the initial physical connection between her and Fualaau, saying, “The incident was a late night that it didn’t stop with a kiss. And I thought that it would and it didn’t. I loved him very much, and I kind of thought, ‘Why can’t it ever just be a kiss?’”

More: Catholic School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student At Her Former High School

Today, Fualaau is employed at a home and garden center while also trying to get a DJ career going. He spins on weeknights at a local bar under the moniker DJ Headline.

Since she is unable to teach, due to being a registered sex offender, Letourneau currently works as a legal assistant.

The couple also once worked together briefly, hosting “Hot for Teacher” nights at another local bar not long after they’d first gotten married.

[H/T: Daily Mail]