Man Marries Childhood Crush Who Saved Him From Taking His Own Life

When Kevin Walsh hit his lowest point in life, an old friend resurfaced to save him.

The man wrote his chilling story of depression and salvation from an unlikely source on the website Quora on August 25. The question “What is one moment in your life you though could only happen in a movie?” led him to type, “I can’t not answer this.” Then, Walsh dove into the purest story of love you’ll ever read.

“Once upon a time I was 13 at a summer camp and the prettiest girl I’d ever seen walked right up to me and said ‘black is a good color on you.’ No idea why,” he wrote of a girl named Blake. “We chatted and became friends, exchanged AIM screen names (it was the time) and stayed in touch for a while.” The pair lost touch throughout high school, but Blake says he still thought about the girl every day. “Even now I’m not sure I can say why—something about her just stayed with me.”

We are blown away by the tremendous response we’ve gotten. We’ve been getting queries where the whole story can be found. I’ve posted a link to it in my bio. Thanks to all y’all for sharing our little love story. A post shared by Blake Moore (@blakeyk) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Walsh admits that his senior year he went through “some dumb high school stuff that seemed earth-shattering at the time,” and he fell into depression. “I resolved to take my own life, wrote a note and went to where I planned to end things,” he said.

Just a few seconds before he planned to carry out his suicide attempt, his phone rang. “I checked the caller ID—I couldn’t die not knowing,” he says. “It was a number I didn’t recognize, so I picked up and it was her.”

If you aren’t already shaking, just wait. “I asked her what was up and she said she just felt like she had to call me,” he continued. “At that point it had been a year since we had spoken, and at that moment she just had to call.”

When Blake pried to learn what he was doing, “I spilled the beans, and she talked me out of it.”

“I mean she literally said ‘What? Don’t do that.’ And that was that,” he remembered. “She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words, which, 10 years later, I’d propose with.”

If you were to ask Blake, though, she remembers the story differently. She told HuffPost that Walsh is the one who called her, though he says that wouldn’t have been possible because he had a new phone and didn’t have her number.

“Honestly, I think both our phones rang and we both picked up. I can’t explain it. We didn’t even know until after we got married that we remembered it differently,” Kevin told HuffPost. “It definitely adds another layer of goosebumps to the whole thing.”

A post shared by Blake Moore (@blakeyk) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Walsh’s remarkable story included two photos—one of those two kids he described from camp and another of the couple on their wedding day. His story has been viewed nearly 340,000 times, and he edited the post to share how “humbled and honored” he and Blake have felt by their story’s reception.

Blake shared a similar message to fans of the couple on Instagram. “We are blown away by the tremendous response we’ve gotten.” She also posted a screenshot of her husband’s Quora opening, along with the heartfelt caption: “SO filled with admiration and affection for this awesome man. Apparently, the internet is fond of him too.”