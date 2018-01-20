Police Will Not File Charges Against Las Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend

Marilou Danley, Stephen Paddock‘s girlfriend, will not be charged in connection with the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

The 64-year-old Paddock fired at the crowd across the street from his hotel window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 people and injuring over 500 others. He was found dead by police after taking his own life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo provided updates on the investigation into the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. He confirmed that Danley, who was once considered a person of interest, will not be charged, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal.

However, Lombardo said that the FBI is still investigating an unnamed person of interest. Earlier this week, Nicholas Crosby, the attorney for the Las Vegas police, said there are still “charges being investigated,” depending on the findings of the investigation. Still on Friday, Lombardo insisted that Paddock is believed to be the only shooter.

“The FBI does not comment on pending investigations,” Las Vegas FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault told the Review Journal.

According the 81-page report released on Friday, Danley believed Paddock’s purchases of firearms were a “hobby of his.” Danley also told police that Paddock started “behaving strangely” in September 2017.

“During a stay at the Mandalay Bay in the beginning of September 2017, Danley recalled Paddock behaving strangely,” the report reads. “The two were staying in room 60-235 and she observed Paddock constantly looking out the windows of the room which overlooked the Las Vegas Village venue. Paddock would move from window to window looking at the site from different angles.”

On Oct. 4, 2017, Danley’s attorney issued a statement, in which she said she was not aware of his plans for the shooting. At the time of the shooting, she was visiting her family in the Philippines, thanks to a plane ticket purchased by Paddock.

“A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family,” Danley’s statement read. “Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there, he wired me money, which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family. I was grateful, but honestly, I was worried that first, the unexpected trip home, and then the money, was a way of breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

On Jan. 12, unsealed documents showed that Danley deleted her Facebook account after the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Paddock’s body was cremated and his remains were given to his brother, Eric Paddock.