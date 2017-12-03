Mariah Carey Amazes Fans With Her Autograph-Signing Skills

Trending

Mariah Carey is known for many things, like her sprawling vocal range and iconic Christmas hits. However the internet might just have discovered her greatest talent of all: incredible lower body strength.

Fans are marvelling over video posted to Twitter on Thursday that shows Carey squatting down in a tight dress and heels, holding the position to sign and autograph, while standing up as if it’s nothing.

Carey herself was even entertained by the tweets responding the video.

Carey might have inspired a few fans for their next workout.

Carey is currently on her “All I Want For Christmas is You Tour.”

