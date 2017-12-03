Mariah Carey Amazes Fans With Her Autograph-Signing Skills

Mariah Carey is known for many things, like her sprawling vocal range and iconic Christmas hits. However the internet might just have discovered her greatest talent of all: incredible lower body strength.

Fans are marvelling over video posted to Twitter on Thursday that shows Carey squatting down in a tight dress and heels, holding the position to sign and autograph, while standing up as if it’s nothing.

Mimi loves her Lambs so much 🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/URMZE5LnnQ — Sarah (@intimatedaze) December 1, 2017



Carey herself was even entertained by the tweets responding the video.

i’m convinced that Mariah Carey gets special powers during the holiday season. how is she sitting on an invisible chair? https://t.co/FLbgiu8PfN — reggie (@1942bs) December 1, 2017



I thought she was sitting in a chair until I read the tweet. — ken.🌚 (@DarkJunior_) December 2, 2017



When I realised there was no chair underneath pic.twitter.com/nouuVQNhWk — Aiyana Bhatia (@AiyanaBhatia) December 2, 2017



how do you squat in such a tight fitting dress? Queen of squatting! — (@itsrubylee) December 2, 2017



Carey might have inspired a few fans for their next workout.

How many wall sits do you do… pic.twitter.com/hPRLHjaNf8 — Ethan Cade🥀 (@iamethxn) December 2, 2017



Carey is currently on her “All I Want For Christmas is You Tour.”