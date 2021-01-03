Marc Lamont Hill's Sister Dies One Day After Dad's Funeral

Activist and scholar Marc Lamont Hill's sister died on Dec. 29, just a day after his father's funeral, Hill shared on Twitter last week. Hill's father, Leon Melvin Hill Jr., died on Dec. 11 at 91. Leon worked in the Philadelphia School District for over three decades and served as the primary school psychologist for one of the system's districts.

"My sister died this morning. We just buried our father yesterday. This is the cruelest year that I’ve ever experienced," Hill, 42, wrote on Dec. 30. Hill did not share further details on his sister's death. Many of his Twitter followers offered their condolences. "Oh my goodness. This is so terrible," Soledad O'Brien wrote. "I'm so sorry Marc," CNN's Jake Tapper added. "Marc, I’m so sorry. What an awful year and such a tragic way to end it. Know that you are not alone in your grief," Ali Velshi of MSNBC wrote.

Leon died last month from complications of dementia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He worked in the Philadelphia school system from 1954 to 1990, starting as a fifth-grade teacher. He later became a school counselor and was inspired to become a school psychologist. "While he enjoyed the classroom, he saw children whose needs weren’t being met, and knew it was important to pursue higher education to help meet their needs," Hill told the Inquirer.