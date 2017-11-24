Manny Pacquiao Teases Match With Conor McGregor

Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Manny Pacquiao‘s next fight might be against Conor McGregor.

The 38-year-old Pacquiao posted a photo of the Irish MMA fighter on Instagram to wish him a Happy Thanksgiving. “Stay fit my friend,” Pacquiao added. “#RealBoxingMatch #2018.”

In August, McGregor fought his first professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, losing in 10 rounds. He hasn’t fought since, although he has teased potential MMA match-ups.

In November, McGregor told reporters in Dublin he wouldn’t fight again unless he got an ownership stake in UFC.

“They’ve got to entice me now because I came from a billion dollar fight,” McGregor said. “They’ve got to entice me. I want equity. I want ownership. I want to be a true partner, similar in the way I was in the Floyd fight. I was a promoter and I was a fighter, and that must continue for me to continue.”

Back in June, Pacquiao correctly predicted that Mayweather would win.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight,” Pacquiao told Yahoo Sports at the time. “In fact, it could be very boring.”

Pacquaio himself hasn’t fought since July. He lost the WBO world welterweight title to Australian Jeff Horn in a unanimous decision by five judges. They were supposed to have a rematch in November, but Paquiao pulled out.

“On behalf of the Philippines government, [Pacquiao] will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight,” Australian promoter Dean Lonergan said in September. “Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018 and a rematch with Jeff Horn for the WBO world welterweight title.”