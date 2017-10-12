Mandalay Bay Staffers Reportedly Did Not Call Cops After Guard Was Shot

Hotel employees at Mandalay Bay reportedly did not alert Las Vegas police that a gunman was firing down the 32nd floor hall of the hotel until after he began shooting at concertgoers below, despite receiving a warning call from a hotel maintenance man, a source told ABC News.

New audio recording released by MGM Resorts shares the moment Steve Schuck, a hotel maintenance staffer, called hotel security to report Stephen Paddock’s shooting.

“Call the police,” he says in the tape. “Someone’s fired a gun up here. Someone’s fired a rifle on the 32nd floor down the hallway.”

After this warning, which was allegedly placed six minutes prior to the mass shooting, police accounts nor police radio traffic indicates precisely when security staff called 911.

Officials also say about six minutes passed after security guard Jesus Campos was shot by Paddock before the hotel called to report the shooting, suggesting that Campos was struck during the blast Schuck described.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that when officers arrived on the 32nd floor of the hotel at least 18 minutes after Campos was shot in the thigh, they had no idea he’d been struck until they found him.

“They weren’t aware of him being shot until they met him in the hallways after exiting the elevator,” Lombardo said during a briefing. A policeman called in Campos’ injury 20 minutes after he was hit, a recorded transmission shows.

These details piecing together the moments before Paddock unleashed gunfire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival come as a victim’s lawyer began asking questions.

“Was 911 called? The whole chain of command seemed to be broken down here,” Mohammed Aziz, lawyer for 21-year-old Paige Gasper, said, ABC News reports. “For six minutes nothing happened, and then this criminal started shooting at innocent people.”

Gasper filed a lawsuit against MGM Resorts and Mandalay Bay, among others.

She alleges that MGM Resorts failed to properly watch visitors coming and going from the hotel during the festival, and that they didn’t respond quickly enough after Campos was shot.

MGM issued a statement Tuesday that police’s current timeline of events “may not be accurate.” Last week, the timeline indicated that Campos was shot after Paddock ceased fire on concertgoers, making him the last person shot before the gunman took his own life.

Now, with lawsuits being filed and lingering questions surrounding the moments leading up to the shooting, police say the timeline may shift again as they continue to investigate.