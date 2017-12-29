Man Strips Naked After Car Crash Then Jumps on Passing Vehicle

A naked man held up traffic on Route 28 in Fairfax County, Virginia, after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

On Dec. 12, 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez Flores assaulted a driver and ran into traffic after being involved in a hit-and-run accident, News4 reports. Wielding a knife, the man stripped himself naked in freezing temperatures and began attacking vehicles stopped on the highway, punching through windows and stabbing the roof of a truck, police said. At one point during his rampage, Gonzalez jumped onto a moving tractor-trailer.

“The guy was actually stopping the cars. He was laying down. He started swinging, laying down naked and all that stuff, so people stopped. They don’t want to run him down,” Tariq Hussein, a witness, said. “They just stopped, and whoever stopped, he goes to them and tried to smash their window. Then, he jumped onto this guy’s pickup truck flatbed and he just tried [to stab it] with a knife.”

Gonzalez eventually fled into a wooded area wearing a used tired around his neck. He was later found by police hiding in a drainage ditch. He was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzlez was charged with indecent exposure, felony hit-and-run, throwing an object at a moving vehicle, destruction of property, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and marijuana possession.