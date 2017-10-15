Man Hails Cab While Girlfriend Burns to Death in Car Wreck

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a car after a fiery crash in Brooklyn, New York on Friday morning.

ABC News affiliate, ABC-7 reports authorities state the driver, whom they believe to be a man she was dating, was later seen hailing a cab in the middle of the highway as she burned to death.

Found facing eastbound in the westbound lanes just after 4 a.m., the 2007 Infiniti G35 was fully on fire. When firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a badly burned woman, later identified as Harleen Grewal, in the passenger seat who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver, Saeed Ahmed, was later located at Maimonides Medical Center, where he was being treated for burns to his neck, arms and legs.

Police can confirm with footage that Ahmed had “hailed a cap” on the Gowanus Expressway while leaving her to burn in the vehicle. The news agency reports that he approached a cab, asking, “Can I get a ride?”

He has now been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding.

Grewal’s family is “tremendously distraught” and knows very little of what happened that night. Authorities are currently investigating.

Photo credit: Twitter / @ABC7Chicago